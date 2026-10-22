Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
|
22.10.2026 17:30:02
The Consumer Staples Face-Off: Buy VDC for Growth, Hold KXI for Global Cash Flow
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:KXI) offers international diversification within the defensive staples sector, while Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) focuses on domestic giants at a much lower annual cost.
Consumer staples are often categorized as defensive investments because they represent products people buy regardless of the economic climate, such as food and hygiene products. While both funds target this stability, they provide different geographic exposures. This analysis compares the domestic-focused Vanguard fund with the global-focused iShares alternative to help you decide which one fits your portfolio.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Staples Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Staples Inc.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.