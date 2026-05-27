Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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27.05.2026 07:00:00
The Conversation Nobody Is Having About Quantum Computing -- and the Stock at the Center of It
Every conversation about quantum computing follows the same script. Is it five years away? Is it 10? Did Alphabet just achieve something meaningful, or was it another overhyped benchmark? The debate loops endlessly, and most investors either go all-in on the hype or walk away entirely.All that quantum computing framing misses something important. And it's why I keep coming back to Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ).Here's the conversation that isn't happening: Quantum sensing is already real, commercial, and generating revenue for the companies that built it. While everyone debates when a fault-tolerant quantum computer will arrive, quantum sensors -- devices that use the properties of atoms to measure time, gravity, acceleration, and magnetic fields with accuracy no classical instrument can match -- are shipping today to real customers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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