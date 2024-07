The Cookie Conundrum: Why Google's Change of Heart Matters to Advertisers and Investors

Way back in early 2020, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google division said it would tighten up the privacy protections in its market-leading Chrome web browser. Advertisers and website managers would soon need to figure out how to do their business without third-party tracking cookies because they would go away over the next two years.But the deadline was pushed back, then delayed again. And now, in the summer of 2024, Google finally stopped kicking that privacy can down the road. Rather than eliminating third-party cookies entirely, they will remain available in Chrome for the foreseeable future. Instead, Google is promoting the Privacy Sandbox, a set of technologies aimed at replacing third-party cookies with more privacy-conscious alternatives.This may sound like a storm in a digital teacup, but it's actually a big deal. Entire industries have been bracing for the loss of tracking cookies since the pre-coronavirus era. It's a market-moving policy, and leaders in the fields of digital advertising, online content publishing, e-commerce, and data analytics must now readjust to the long-term availability of tracking cookies in Chrome.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool