The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126.6 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $117.5 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $829.8 million from $719.5 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $126.6 Mln. vs. $117.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.43 -Revenue (Q2): $829.8 Mln vs. $719.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $13.09 - $13.29 Full year revenue guidance: $3.280 - $3.312 Bln