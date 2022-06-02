02.06.2022 22:21:58

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126.6 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $117.5 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $829.8 million from $719.5 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $126.6 Mln. vs. $117.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.43 -Revenue (Q2): $829.8 Mln vs. $719.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $13.09 - $13.29 Full year revenue guidance: $3.280 - $3.312 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cooper Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten