The Cordish Companies Celebrates Grand Opening Of Live! Casino Pittsburgh

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Casino! Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania's newest gaming and entertainment destination, is now open, bringing a new level of gaming action, irresistible dining options, and exciting entertainment and nightlife to the region. The $150-million facility is the first of two gaming venues scheduled to open in Pennsylvania by The Cordish Companies. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is scheduled to open in early 2021.

"On behalf of my family and our entire team at The Cordish Companies, we are incredibly proud to open Live! Casino Pittsburgh," said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "Live! Casino is a world-class gaming and entertainment venue that will be a true destination for the area and a powerful driver of new jobs and taxes for the Commonwealth and the local community for decades to come."

"We always say our goal is to give our customers a 'WOW' experience every time they visit the property," said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. "We certainly have achieved that here. As important, Live! Casino Pittsburgh will serve as a transformative development that will create maximum community benefits for Westmoreland County and Hempfield Township."

Only one year since breaking ground on the project, Live! Casino Pittsburgh will provide the region $188 million in annual economic impact, an additional $148 million in economic impact from construction, and $47.5 million in tax revenues. The facility will provide more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents.

FIRST-CLASS DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

The 100,000-square-foot, two-level property features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook. The casino, on the ground floor, is strictly for guests 21 and over. The second level is available to guests of all ages and provides a host of entertainment and food options, including live music and non-casino games. Live! Casino also features incredible access and parking, with over 6,000 surrounding surface spaces and adjacent covered parking.

A lineup of stellar dining opportunities at Live! Casino will include two premier concepts – Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.

Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri will open Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar. The restaurant will feature a creative menu of bold flavors including the award-winning Mac-N-Cheese Burger, signature sandwiches and entrees, and mouthwatering desserts like the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Cake. Guy's American Kitchen + Bar also will offer a beverage menu that includes craft cocktails featuring signature drinks like the Caliente Margarita and the Tattooed Mojito.

The two-level Sports & Social Steel City is a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge offering guests the ultimate sports fan experience. The 445-seat venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art AV technology, including a giant 40-foot LED video screen, and a wide variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, ping pong, darts and more. Sports & Social Steel City also features an official FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge on the first floor. The venue serves a classic American Grill menu perfect for watching the game or a night out. This powerhouse concept is anchored at the front door of professional sports stadiums around the country, including Atlanta, St. Louis and Arlington (Texas), creating a year-round fan clubhouse atmosphere with live music several nights a week.

In addition, the property also will feature a PBR Country Bar – PBR Pittsburgh. Slated to open next year as part of a second phase of openings, PBR Pittsburgh will bring an authentic country experience to the region.

PLAYING IT SAFE

To prepare for opening, Live! Casino has developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan, an enhanced health and sanitation program that allows for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and team members.

Key components of the plan include the installation of the state-of-the-art Atmos Air Bi-Polar Air Purification System within the HVAC system to treat and clean the air in the facility, including any virus particulates. The system is designed to perform 12 air changes per hour throughout the casino floor, which is more than twice the frequency of most commercial buildings.

In addition, the one-of-a-kind Reel Clear slots management system will guarantee every customer who plays a slot machine is sitting down at a freshly sanitized machine, and also has the capability to automatically social distance the customer from the nearest guest. The newly developed system can automatically shut down a slot machine after it has been played and can only be reactivated by an attendant after it has been sanitized. Also, once a player starts to play a newly sanitized machine, the system will lock down the machines on either side to enforce social distancing in areas not protected by plexiglass barriers. The system also will allow a patron to request their machine to be cleaned at any time.

The entire plan follows guidelines and recommendations from federal and state public health officials, along with best practices for the gaming and hospitality industries focusing on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines and table game equipment.

"We've made it a priority to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests," said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. "Play It Safe employs extraordinary measures that meet and exceed the state's COVID-19 guidelines. We want our guests to have fun and feel safe."

Casino guests can sign up now for the Live! Rewards® Card and start earning great benefits no matter how much they play. Members will be the first to hear about special events and promotions at Live! Casino Pittsburgh and receive mail or email offers tailored to their preferences.

Management is still hiring for a variety of jobs, including experienced table games dealers, slot technicians, restaurant servers and more. People can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting: www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.

About Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Opening to the general public on November 24, 2020, Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150-million, first-class gaming and entertainment destination located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently situated directly off Route 30 at the popular Westmoreland Mall, the 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live-action table games; a FanDuel Sportsbook; plus, nationally recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues, including Sports & Social Steel City, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that will offer guests the ultimate sports fan experience, and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar from national award-winning chef and TV personality Guy Fieri. In addition, PBR Country Bar - PBR Pittsburgh - will open next year bringing an authentic country experience to the region. Live! Casino is being developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com. For job opportunities, visit WorkatLive.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinopittsburgh / Twitter - @livecasinoPGH.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910, and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past 10 decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in commercial real estate; entertainment districts; sports-anchored developments; gaming; hotels; residential properties; restaurants; international development; coworking spaces; and private equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming more than 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single---- purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cordish-companies-celebrates-grand-opening-of-live-casino-pittsburgh-301180678.html

SOURCE Live! Casino Pittsburgh