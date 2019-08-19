The Cordish Companies' Flagship LIVE! HOTEL Earns Prestigious Four Diamond Rating From AAA

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today announced that its flagship LIVE! HOTEL, located at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland, has earned the coveted AAA Four Diamond Rating to become the only accommodation in Anne Arundel County and the BWI Airport District, in the heart of the Baltimore/Washington corridor, to receive this recognition.

Nationwide, only six percent of the 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels receive the Four Diamond status. With this achievement, Live! Casino & Hotel joins a prestigious group of high-end luxury hotels to hold this rating.

"The first priority for all of our properties is to provide our guests with a best-in-class experience every time they visit. We are proud to receive this incredible honor for Live! Hotel and to be nationally-recognized as a premiere luxury destination among the elite in the industry," said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. "This award comes as Live! Hotel celebrates its first year anniversary and is a true testament to the dedication of our team members, who work tirelessly every day to provide remarkable service to everyone that walks through our doors."

According to AAA, Four Diamond hotels are distinguished for being stylish, having extensive amenities and offering a high degree of attention to hospitality and service. AAA's ranking system is based on a comprehensive list of attributes pertaining to cleanliness, comfort and hospitality from professional inspectors who conduct unannounced, on-site evaluations.

The flagship Live! Hotel features 310 guest rooms, including 50 luxury suites, an event center, meeting spaces, dining options and a day spa and salon, just steps away from one of the largest commercial casinos in the country. With its premier location next to Arundel Mills Mall, Live! Hotel provides the ideal setting for those seeking dynamic gaming entertainment, world-class shopping and luxury accommodations.

Equipped with the latest in technology and amenities, each Guest Room at Live! Hotel provides a comfortable atmosphere for all travelers. The Live! Spa offers day and overnight guests a comfortable escape to relax and recharge with a variety of therapeutic treatments, including the ability to book one of the five spa-level suites that feature private in-room treatment areas. The spa-level also features a fully-equipped fitness room that now offers a Peloton experience, locker area, steam rooms, as well as a full-service beauty salon with an outdoor patio.

Live! also offers Maryland's only private, invitation-only gaming room. Club 21 is the pinnacle of luxury for gaming enthusiasts that offers sweeping views of Baltimore and the surrounding region from the tallest building in Anne Arundel County.

Live! Hotel guests can also view The Cordish Art Collection, a 40+ piece contemporary art collection from world renowned artists, including Andy Warhol, which has been described by The New York Times as an art museum experience in the comfort of a hotel.

The Event Center at Live! Hotel is currently undergoing an expansion to double in size to become a 3-story, 4,000-seat venue, offering 40,000-square-feet of customizable meeting, banquet, concert and event space.

For more information or to book your stay at Live! Casino & Hotel, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

About Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy five-star accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; the Live! Spa; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; David's, featuring global cuisine; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; Phillips® Seafood Express; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; and a sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage; the R Bar; and The Lobby Bar at David's. A 4,000-seat Event Center, opening in two phases, featuring 40,000-square-feet of meeting and banquet space, and a performance venue with a regular lineup of headline entertainment completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 50 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

