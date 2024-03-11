The Coretec Group Announces Full Details of its March 14 Shareholder Call and Presentation

The Company will update its shareholders on its definitive share exchange agreement with Core Optics and how it will strengthen Coretec’s structure and operations, and spur revenue and the commercialization of Endurion



ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries, and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for EV, cleantech, and 3D display technology, today announced the details of its upcoming shareholder call and presentation on March 14, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT.

Coretec Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kappers and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hoffman, as well as Core Optics CEO Dr. Seonkee Kim, will discuss the details of Coretec’s recent definitive share exchange agreement announcement with Core Optics, LLC and provide an update on the commercialization progress of its Endurion battery program that represents an ideal fit for Core Optics’ customer base.

Company leadership will highlight Core Optics’ product and customer pipeline, as well as the market demand for each respective category; the South Korea-based factory and personnel driving customer acquisition and R&D; and the synergies between the two brands. Notably, they will elaborate on Core Optics’ position in the compact camera modules (CCM) industry and how it will further the advancement of C-Space, as well as the commercialization efforts for the Endurion battery development program.

CFO/COO Matt Hoffman will provide an update on Endurion, and how Core Optics’ existing customer relationships and commercial pipeline will position the battery program for advancement, evaluation, and adoption. Notably, Hoffman will detail the laboratory expansion and how test results will fuel partnerships and further commercial activity.

Finally, leadership will detail the Company’s new leadership structure for the shareholder community, customer base in key markets, and broader listening audience.

Shareholders and other interested parties can register for the 10:00 am EDT, March 14, 2024 call at the links below.

Participants / Audience

Webcast Registration Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ikba429s

Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b8b187f1fa84b5f89793401ab3e3982

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon and is using its expertise to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that will charge faster and last longer. This program is called Endurion. Silicon has the theoretical ability to hold up to 10x the amount of lithium-ions as compared to traditional graphite. Through its proprietary micron and nanoparticle approach, Endurion is loading silicon into the battery anode. A modest increase in silicon will be a game changer that will revolutionize the EV market as well as other energy storage applications.

Additionally, the Company is using its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of other energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, and printable electronics. Coretec continues to develop CSpace, its 3D volumetric display technology with a wide array of applications including medical imaging, automotive, and others.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

About Core Optics

Core Optics LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, runs its operations through its Korean subsidiary, Core Optics Co., Ltd. Core Optics Co., Ltd. was established in 2023 after acquiring a compact camera module testing equipment product line. It is renowned for its involvement in a high-value enterprise centered around the production and distribution of inspection equipment tailored for compact camera modules (CCM) used in smartphones and automobiles.

For more information, please visit https://www.coreoptics.us/

