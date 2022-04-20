The cost of a mortgage is up 20% since December

Higher mortgage rates are compounding affordability challenges for home shoppers, but the market continues to move at a remarkable pace

Monthly mortgage payments on the typical U.S. home are 19.5% higher than they were three months ago, and 38% higher than a year ago.

Annual home value growth set a record for the 12th month in a row. The typical U.S. home is worth $337,560 , up 20.6% from a year ago.

, up 20.6% from a year ago. Buyers remain ready to pounce on any inventory that hits the market. For-sale inventory and newly pending sales each grew 11.6% from the month prior, and typical time on the market decreased two days from February.

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home shoppers are facing a one-two punch this spring: Quickly rising mortgage rates are compounding affordability challenges that have been brought on by record home value growth. The cost of a 30-year mortgage on the typical U.S. home is now 19.5% higher than it was just three months ago, according to the March Zillow® Real Estate Market Report.i Despite this, the pace and volume of sales picked up in March, showing the depth of the pool of home buyers willing and able to meet current asking prices.

The typical U.S. home is worth 20.6% more than it was a year ago, the 12th straight month in which a new record for annual home value growth has been set. Mortgage rates, which were below 3% a year ago, entered March at 3.51% and rose as high as 4.54% during the month.ii Combined, rising home values and mortgage rates have pushed the monthly payment on the typical U.S. home 38% higher than it would have been a year ago, assuming a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment.

"Higher mortgage rates were anticipated this year, but the speed of their rise has been breathtaking," said Jeff Tucker, Zillow senior economist. "Record low mortgage rates had been an affordability lifeline during the pandemic, keeping monthly payments in check even while prices climbed quickly. March was the biggest test yet of whether enough buyers can meet the new asking prices to keep home values growing at a record pace, and the answer was 'So far, yes.' There will be a point when the cost of buying a home deters enough buyers to bring price growth back down to Earth, but for now, there is plenty of fuel in the tank as home shopping season kicks into gear."

One bright spot for home shoppers is that the long-awaited seasonal inventory boost finally came in March. After six consecutive months of dwindling inventory — a streak that lasted longer into the year than is typical — 11.6% more homes were available in March than in February, the largest one-month jump in Zillow's records.iii

Still, inventory is 22.5% lower than it was a year ago, and the roughly 754,000 homes that were on the market in March represent a figure lower than in any month on record before January 2022. The number of newly listed homes in March jumped 35.8% from February to about 386,000, but that remains 8.5% lower than last March's pace of new listings.

Buyers proved they remain ready to gobble up any inventory that comes their way. Newly pending sales rose 11.6% in March from February — the exact same increase as inventory — demonstrating that demand is still outstripping supply, even with higher mortgage rates. The speed of sales also picked up in March, accelerating to nine days for the typical sale, down from 11 in February.

Zillow's home value forecast now calls for 14.9% growth through March 2023, down from a year-ahead forecast of 16.5% growth made in February. Zillow's existing home sales forecast has been lowered as well, to 6.09 million sales in 2022, which would mark a slight decline of 0.5% from 2021. Affordability headwinds — led by sharp mortgage rate increases — have strengthened faster than expected, but these figures still represent a remarkably competitive housing market in the coming year. Annual home value growth of 14.9% would have been the highest ever recorded by Zillow before June 2021, and 6.09 million existing home sales would mark the second-best calendar year total since 2006.

Rents may have hit a turning point. The typical U.S. rent grew 16.8% year over year to $1,904. That's down from 17.2% annual growth in February, marking the first slowdown in annual rent growth since February 2021. The rapid rise in rent prices over the past year has stretched affordability in much of the country and made it harder for potential first-time buyers to save for a down payment.

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow

Home

Value

Index

(ZHVI) ZHVI

YoY

Change Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home** Monthly

Mortgage

Payment

on a

Typical

Home

YoY

Change Inventory

MoM

Change Inventory

YoY

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent

Index

(ZORI) ZORI

YoY

Change United States $337,560 20.6% $1,316 38.0% 11.6% -22.5% $1,904 16.8% New York, NY $590,839 12.4% $2,304 28.6% 12.9% -26.8% $2,934 20.2% Los Angeles, CA $911,892 20.1% $3,556 37.4% 14.6% -26.0% $2,853 15.7% Chicago, IL $300,651 14.3% $1,172 30.7% 14.9% -26.1% $1,842 12.0% Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $370,501 29.3% $1,445 48.0% 13.9% -25.1% $1,709 18.2% Philadelphia, PA $322,475 13.8% $1,257 30.1% 12.6% -16.1% $1,775 12.1% Houston, TX $293,387 21.3% $1,144 38.8% 1.7% -28.0% $1,527 12.9% Washington, D.C. $543,698 11.4% $2,120 27.4% 21.1% -18.3% $2,127 12.4% Miami–Fort

Lauderdale, FL $422,639 26.3% $1,648 44.5% 1.5% -44.7% $2,832 32.6% Atlanta, GA $360,679 30.0% $1,406 48.7% 8.6% -28.2% $1,886 19.2% Boston, MA $635,813 14.6% $2,479 31.1% 44.3% -30.9% $2,725 11.9% San Francisco, CA $1,461,773 20.1% $5,700 37.4% 26.3% -9.1% $3,118 11.2% Detroit, MI $234,015 15.1% $912 31.7% 14.0% -10.3% $1,372 10.5% Riverside, CA $568,579 28.2% $2,217 46.7% 11.5% -1.3% $2,561 18.0% Phoenix, AZ $453,110 30.2% $1,767 48.9% 6.4% -9.0% $1,921 23.7% Seattle, WA $771,631 24.8% $3,009 42.8% 37.5% -17.7% $2,151 17.1% Minneapolis

–St. Paul, MN $369,107 12.3% $1,439 28.4% 16.7% -15.7% $1,610 7.0% San Diego, CA $902,655 27.8% $3,520 46.2% 17.9% -19.0% $2,840 19.5% St. Louis, MO $235,436 15.4% $918 32.0% 20.1% -23.0% $1,232 11.4% Tampa, FL $352,962 33.1% $1,376 52.3% 10.2% -20.6% $2,029 28.1% Baltimore, MD $366,129 11.6% $1,428 27.6% 18.3% -9.3% $1,764 11.6% Denver, CO $627,072 24.3% $2,445 42.2% 30.5% -4.6% $1,905 15.7% Pittsburgh, PA $209,200 14.3% $816 30.8% 11.7% -11.9% $1,333 8.9% Portland, OR $569,065 19.2% $2,219 36.4% 21.2% -15.6% $1,804 13.0% Charlotte, NC $362,509 29.6% $1,413 48.2% 9.2% -29.9% $1,724 17.9% Sacramento, CA $605,595 22.3% $2,361 39.8% 19.1% -1.4% $2,236 12.8% San Antonio, TX $322,243 24.9% $1,256 42.8% -0.4% -30.0% $1,417 15.7% Orlando, FL $364,611 29.1% $1,422 47.7% 6.1% -30.9% $1,951 24.7% Cincinnati, OH $250,986 15.4% $979 32.0% 15.6% -15.7% $1,443 10.7% Cleveland, OH $208,407 15.6% $813 32.3% 16.7% -12.4% $1,287 9.7% Kansas City, MO $278,453 16.9% $1,086 33.8% 15.2% -9.1% $1,277 11.2% Las Vegas, NV $427,786 32.4% $1,668 51.5% 7.5% -13.2% $1,828 22.7% Columbus, OH $284,813 16.7% $1,111 33.5% 15.1% -18.4% $1,387 10.4% Indianapolis, IN $259,032 20.4% $1,010 37.7% 12.3% -14.0% $1,427 13.1% San Jose, CA $1,674,427 23.9% $6,529 41.8% 33.6% -16.9% $3,133 11.7% Austin, TX $589,627 42.7% $2,299 63.2% 17.1% -11.8% $1,808 21.6% Virginia Beach, VA $314,133 14.8% $1,225 31.3% 12.9% -19.1% $1,575 12.9% Nashville, TN $423,105 31.5% $1,650 50.4% 13.8% -32.1% $1,788 20.4% Providence, RI $432,307 17.2% $1,686 34.0% 23.3% -24.0% $1,799 15.2% Milwaukee, WI $261,710 11.7% $1,020 27.7% 12.6% N/A $1,175 7.6% Jacksonville, FL $345,220 31.1% $1,346 49.9% 3.5% -22.0% $1,724 21.6% Memphis, TN $220,487 20.9% $860 38.3% 11.1% -8.2% $1,496 14.8% Oklahoma City, OK $207,622 17.8% $810 34.8% 9.0% -19.6% $1,298 12.6% Louisville, KY $232,861 14.2% $908 30.6% 14.2% -10.6% $1,248 11.6% Hartford, CT $308,417 14.5% $1,203 31.0% 21.2% -35.6% $1,539 10.8% Richmond, VA $317,518 13.6% $1,238 30.0% 15.7% -23.2% $1,521 13.4% New Orleans, LA $260,769 13.7% $1,017 30.1% 17.9% -18.5% $1,517 18.4% Buffalo, NY $235,940 18.1% $920 35.1% 26.9% -14.4% $1,188 10.8% Raleigh, NC $433,065 34.9% $1,689 54.3% 12.4% -38.6% $1,687 18.6% Birmingham, AL $230,816 17.1% $900 33.9% 5.6% -22.3% $1,273 11.4% Salt Lake City, UT $589,622 28.8% $2,299 47.4% 25.1% -35.1% $1,634 20.0%

*Table ordered by market size **Assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment



About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

i The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 931 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

ii Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the market. Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS #1303160.

iii Inventory figures stated in this report are from Zillow's raw for-sale inventory metric, which is more responsive to real-time market shifts. Previous editions of the Zillow Market Report have reported the smoothed for-sale inventory metric, which is a trailing three-month average. Each version of Zillow's for-sale inventory metric is available as a time series at www.zillow.com/research/data/. Please contact press@zillow.com with any questions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cost-of-a-mortgage-is-up-20-since-december-301528708.html

SOURCE Zillow