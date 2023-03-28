The Cost of Cybercrime Is Soaring -- 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital transformation projects like cloud migration and IT modernization help businesses operate more efficiently, but they have also paved the way for explosive growth in cybercrime. The proliferation of cloud workloads and connected devices has introduced new attack surfaces, and hackers haven't missed a beat. The damages inflicted by cybercrime totaled $8.4 trillion last year, and that figure will nearly triple by 2027, according to Statista.That means cybersecurity will become even more essential in the years ahead, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) should be major beneficiaries of that trend. Here's why investors should buy these growth stocks today.CrowdStrike is best known as a leader in endpoint security, but its Falcon platform is actually comprised of 23 modules that span multiple cybersecurity verticals, protecting endpoint devices, cloud workloads, identities, and data. That broad product offering simplifies security workflows for clients. Rather than stitching together products from multiple vendors, they can standardize on a single integrated platform.Continue reading