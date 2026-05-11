Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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11.05.2026 20:15:00
The Costly Mistake Investors Are Making With Palantir Technologies Stock
Shares of data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) have been falling sharply this year. They're down around 22%, even as the S&P 500 has been doing fairly well, rising an impressive 8% thus far. What may be even more perplexing to Palantir shareholders is that this comes even with the company posting some solid earnings numbers recently.But there are more factors to consider beyond just whether the business is growing that can impact the stock's performance. The big mistake I see investors making is in assuming that because the business is doing well, the stock should be rising. However, Palantir's valuation has long been disconnected from its underlying fundamentals, and here's why that can be both a blessing and a curse for this tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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