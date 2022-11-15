The Counter Goes Big and Bold with Their New Texas-Style BBQ Brisket Burger and Shake

Fire Up Your Tastebuds with The Counter's New Texas BBQ Brisket Burger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter (www.thecounter.com) is thrilled to announce the introduction of two new limited-time menu offerings. The long-awaited Texas BBQ Brisket Burger and the irresistible Double Chocolate Cookies N Cream Shake are available now through January 31.

The Texas BBQ Brisket Burger features smoked brisket, all-natural juicy angus beef with pickles, cheddar cheese, sriracha BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and fried onion strings. Served on a brioche bun with a side of Sriracha BBQ sauce.

The Double Chocolate Cookies N Cream Shake features vanilla bean ice cream blended with chocolate sauce and cookies, garnished with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cookie.

"To wrap up the year The Counter's mission was to create for our guests a memorable burger full of unique flavors and textures," said Justin Hale, National Marketing Manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "The new Texas BBQ Brisket Burger offers an unmatched mix of Texas-inspired flavors with a kick of spice from our homemade Sriracha BBQ sauce and the perfect amount of crunch from our signature fried onion strings."

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.



For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.Kahalamgmt.com

