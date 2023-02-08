The Craneware Group Secures Top KLAS Ranking in Chargemaster Management

Company also demonstrates continued improvement in 340B Management Systems category

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced it secured top ranking in the Chargemaster Management category of the "2023 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services." This marks the 13th time the company has received this recognition — far more than any other vendor in the category. The Craneware Group also saw continued improvement for its solutions in the 340B Management Systems category.

"KLAS has a mission to amplify the voices of healthcare providers and payers, enabling an exchange of insights about solutions that aim to support the business of healthcare," said Keith Neilson, CEO of The Craneware Group. "Our continued KLAS recognition clearly demonstrates an unwavering commitment to providing customers with industry-leading Revenue Intelligence and 340B technologies, and a partner experience designed to meet the evolving needs of this new healthcare era."

KLAS's annual "Best in KLAS" report provides unique insight gathered from thousands of healthcare organizations across the country. The Craneware Group customers were included in the vetting process, which focused on areas such as functionality, implementation, training and support. Insights provided by survey respondents included:

"Our organization relies on the product. The solution is very valuable to us." - CFO

"I would be very likely to recommend the product to my peers. It is user friendly, and it helps us look at things in a clear format. The vendor's support is great." - Analyst/Coordinator

"The Craneware Group does chargemaster maintenance and everything extremely well." - Director

"If I didn't have the product, we would have to hire five other people, at minimum, to do the same job as I do." - Analyst/Coordinator

"(The Craneware Group) has a section in their publications for new and noteworthy things. That section gives us a heads up if something is coming out. It has a summary of what an upgrade will do and why that upgrade is being created, and those things are always helpful to know ahead of time." - Manager

"The product is consistent. Everything is understandable. In terms of setting the rules and parameters, the product has been consistent and well maintained." - Director

"(The Craneware Group) always delivers." - Analyst/Coordinator

Trisus® Chargemaster is an evolution of the award-winning Chargemaster Toolkit, the healthcare industry's first automated chargemaster management solution. As a cloud-based solution built on the growing Trisus platform, Trisus Chargemaster meets the needs of healthcare organizations of all sizes, with the ability to manage both hospital and physician charges as well as fee schedule line items in one application. It includes Trisus Reference, a powerful application delivering reference and coding data for users across an organization, providing easy navigation and code search, ICD-10 crosswalks, CCI Multicode Checker, Calculator for OPPS reimbursement, and more.

The Craneware Group helps healthcare provider organizations of all sizes build and maintain successful 340B programs. With a singular focus on being a customer's number-one advocate, The Craneware Group provides an exceptional customer experience with every interaction, across the entire organization. Ongoing support benefits include:

Dedicated account management teams

24/7/365 emergency support

Dedicated 340B compliance and audit team

compliance and audit team 75+ annual advocacy events, including webinars, speaking engagements and Capitol Hill meetings

Department dedicated to customer experience

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report."

About The Craneware Group

The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L), the market leader in automated value cycle and 340B solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance, so they can continue to deliver quality care and services to their communities. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management, 340B, and decision enablement into a single, SaaS-based platform. Trisus Chargemaster secured top ranking in the Chargemaster Management category of the "2023 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services" and is part of an extensive value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, 340B compliance and advocacy, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and decision support solutions. The Craneware Group – transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com.

