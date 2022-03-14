The Craneware Group Sets Course to Transform the Business of Healthcare

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, announced today the unveiling of its new brand, The Craneware Group. The exciting initiative brings together legacy Craneware, Sentry Data Systems, Inc. and Agilum Healthcare Intelligence following Craneware's acquisition of both companies in July 2021.

The Craneware Group currently serves nearly 40 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 10,000 clinics and retail pharmacies across all the major pharmacy brands as well as local community pharmacies and clinics. With the quality and extent of the combined solutions from both companies, Craneware will deliver far-reaching actionable insights for better operational and strategic decisions, enabling further efficiencies in provider performance so they can focus on serving their communities and healthcare missions.

"This new chapter brings a clearer understanding of how three respected and established brands will - together - continually provide measurable value to the evolving healthcare industry," said The Craneware Group CEO Keith Neilson. "The Craneware Group demonstrates our unwavering commitment to being more than just a revenue cycle partner; we are committed to transforming the business of healthcare together, with our customers, closely engaging with them to achieve operational, financial and clinical goals."

The initial phase of the re-branding process is focused on key employee and customer communications, which will include new digital marketing assets and deliverables focused on brand identity and collateral.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the healthcare industry and for The Craneware Group," said Chief Marketing Officer Mark Montgomery. "All our new branding work was done with our stakeholders in mind – and we continue to encourage feedback from our employees, customers and partners as we honor the legacy brands while also bringing forward The Craneware Group."

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor financial and operational performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, 340B compliance, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

