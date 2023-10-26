The Craneware Group's 10th Annual Performance Summit a virtual triumph in healthcare excellence

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group™ proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 10th Annual Performance Summit, a virtual conference held on October 10-11, 2023. As The Craneware Group's flagship customer event, this year's Performance Summit reached new heights by extending its impact once again beyond application users, embodying a commitment to the entire value cycle and the 340B industry.

Highlights of the 10th Annual Performance Summit:

Record-Breaking Attendance: With nearly 1,000 customer, partner, and guest registrations, the Performance Summit drew a diverse and engaged audience of healthcare professionals keen on advancing excellence in operations, finance, and 340B performance.

performance. Educational Excellence: The event featured 23 unique educational sessions, providing a comprehensive exploration of key topics in the business of healthcare landscape.

Professional Development Opportunities: Accredited by American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and Accreditation Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the Performance Summit offered valuable continuing education credits, enhancing the professional development of attendees.

Highly Attended Sessions: Many general and break-out sessions boasted over 500 attendees each, delving into critical issues shaping the healthcare industry. These sessions featured expert insights, lively discussions, and transformative ideas.

Spotlight on Trisus ® Optimization Suites: The Performance Summit showcased The Craneware Group's Trisus Optimization Suites concepts, emphasizing strategies for optimizing healthcare financial and operational functions.

Extended Access to Resources: Educational sessions are available on-demand through the event platform until November 13, ensuring that attendees can continue to access content and continuing education credits for sessions they could not attend live. As always, customers and partners will have extended access to all Performance Summit content and continuing education credits through The Academy, powered by The Craneware Group.

Testimonials from Participants:

"The Annual Performance Summit goes beyond expectations every year. The insights gained and the connections made are invaluable for professionals in the business of healthcare." - Performance Summit Attendee

"PARTNER with Craneware! They are phenomenal from start to finish! The Trisus platform is so fluent and keeps everything moving especially as far as workflow is concerned." - Performance Summit Attendee

"The focus on the entire value cycle and the 340B industry truly sets The Craneware Group apart. This annual conference is a must-attend for anyone dedicated to advancing excellence in the business of healthcare, including advocating for operationally workable and equitable hospital policies." - Deborah Outlaw, Principal at The Outlaw Group, and Performance Summit speaker on Advocacy in 340B

"As the Chief Marketing Officer, I am thrilled to announce the success of our recent 10th Annual Performance Summit. It was a dynamic experience where our team of experts shared insights and collaborated with professionals across the business of healthcare continuum. This event exemplifies our commitment to empowering our customers, fostering innovation, and ensuring mutual growth. Thank you to everyone who participated." – Mark Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer, The Craneware Group

