Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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25.07.2026 19:05:00
The Crowd Is Dumping Oklo. Here's Why I'd Be Buying It Down 44%.
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is trying to solve a simple problem that is getting bigger fast: AI data centers, industrial sites, and other power-hungry customers need more reliable electricity than the grid can provide.In some places, the grid is nearly out of breath, and the load it must carry isn't getting lighter, either. Indeed, a June 2026 report from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates that data centers could consume about 11.8% of all U.S. electricity by 2030, up from about 4.4% in 2023. That's a huge jump, and it doesn't even paint the full picture either. New factories, more electric vehicles, and a broader shift toward electrification efforts will also push power demands even higher.Oklo's answer to this is a small nuclear reactor that can sit close to customers, like data centers and factories. The autonomy of on-site power could take a load off the grid, not to mention give customers round-the-clock electricity without waiting years to connect to the grid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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16.03.26
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