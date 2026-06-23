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23.06.2026 02:25:46
The Crowd Is Dumping SpaceX Stock. Here's Why I'd Be Buying It on the Dip.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares have only been trading on public markets for a few weeks. But the ride has already been extreme. After pricing its IPO at $135 per share, SpaceX stock immediately jumped to nearly $226 per share. After a steep correction, however, shares are now down to just $154.60 -- a drop of more than 31% in a matter of days.The company's market cap remains just above $2 trillion -- a steep price to pay for a company that's still losing money. But if you're bullish on artificial intelligence, SpaceX stock remains a top pick for one clear reason.Many retail investors think of SpaceX as a rocket or satellite stock. Savvy investors, however, realize that the company is really an AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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