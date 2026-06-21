Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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21.06.2026 11:50:00
The Crowd Is Selling Coca-Cola. Here's Why I'd Be Buying the Dip.
Over the past week or so, a significant number of investors have been selling off shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). On June 10, Coca-Cola shares were trading at $83.59 per share, but since then, the stock price has fallen about 5% to around $79.29 per share.It is a bit of a head scratcher because there really has been no direct action or company catalyst that led to the sell-off. In fact, the stock has performed well year to date, up about 13% even after the sell-off. Two factors likely contributed to Coca-Cola's stock price dropping.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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