The CrowdCare Foundation Pledges Support for the Interoperability Rules Finalized by the US Department of Health and Human Services Today

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients with rare diseases at each step of their disease journey, today pledged its support for the Interoperability Rules finalized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The rules require healthcare providers to grant patients free access to their own electronic health records and make it easier to coordinate patient care among facilities.

"We started the CrowdCare Foundation as a means to empower patients with the resources they need to treat their disease, and the new rules finalized by HHS today do just that," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder of the CrowdCare Foundation. "When I was first diagnosed in 2010 with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, I realized how difficult it was to navigate my own health records and treatment options. That's why we have since launched HealthTree®, an online platform for multiple myeloma that aggregates patient-contributed, anonymous data in order to help patients find their best treatment options and accelerate research towards a cure. There is no stakeholder that's in a better position to aggregate data and accelerate research than the patient. Patients need information, and they need it now; in many cases their lives depend on it."

The Interoperability Rules, which were first proposed on February 11, 2019, were finalized today. This past January a group of approximately 60 U.S. health systems signed a letter opposing the Interoperability Rules, citing concerns over patient privacy. Despite this opposition, the HHS has pushed the rules forward for patients.

"Patients today need to sign multiple forms before they get access to their own health records," said Ahlstrom. "Obtaining those records is not an easy process, and then the data doesn't come in a usable format. Companies making claims about patient privacy are concerned with protecting their own businesses, not curing diseases. If we are serious about curing cancer and other terminal diseases, then it is time we get serious about giving value back to the patient – value in the form of information. We stand behind the HHS and believe that this decision is an imperative first step in empowering patients and pushing research forward."

HealthTree is free to myeloma patients. For more information, visit www.HealthTree.org .

About Myeloma Crowd/CrowdCare Foundation

The Myeloma Crowd is a division of the CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Myeloma Crowd provides patient education, advocacy and now research funding for multiple myeloma. Jennifer Ahlstrom founded the CrowdCare Foundation, Myeloma Crowd and also hosts online radio interviews with top myeloma specialists, live patient meetings and provides data solutions like HealthTree to drive to a cure. www.myelomacrowd.org

