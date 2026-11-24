Sentiment in the crypto market hasn't been this bad since February. That was when the Crypto Fear & Greed Index hit an all-time low of 5 out of 100. Right now, the index reading is 8 out of 100, suggesting that most crypto investors are scrambling for the exits.

That might be the case, but several cryptocurrencies continue to soar in value, regardless of what's happening in the broader market. Here are six cryptocurrencies that are up 12% or more during the past 90 days, including one that has gone absolutely parabolic.

No surprise here, but four of these six cryptocurrencies can be categorized as artificial intelligence (AI) cryptos. In other words, they are cryptocurrencies at the intersection of AI and blockchain technology, making them attractive to crypto investors looking for more exposure to the AI sector.

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