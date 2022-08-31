|
The Curious Reason CrowdStrike Stock Slumped on Wednesday Morning
Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) tumbled in early trading on Wednesday, falling as much as 7.7%. As of 1:16 p.m. ET, shares were still down 5.9%.The catalyst that sent the stock lower was the cybersecurity specialist's earnings report. Curiously, not only were the results far better than expected, but management also increased the company's full-year guidance.For its fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended Jul. 31), CrowdStrike reported revenue of $535.2 million, up 58% year over year. For context, that's down just slightly from its 61% growth in Q1. The strong sales growth was fueled by subscription revenue of $506.2 million, which climbed 60%.Continue reading
