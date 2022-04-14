|
The Curious Reason Nvidia Stock Slumped on Thursday
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued the downturn that has weighed on the stock much of this week. On Thursday, the stock fell as much as 2.9%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares were still down 2.2%.Many stocks were down, which no doubt added fuel to Nvidia's decline. The curious thing about today's move is that it came despite some positive comments about the state of the semiconductor industry in general, while specifically mentioning Nvidia.Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer said he believes there is upside in the chip industry in the wake of negative investor sentiment so far this year, according to The Fly. Continue reading
