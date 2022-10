The Curious Reason Salesforce Rallied on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) climbed higher on Monday, rising as much as 4.7%. When the market closed, the stock was still up 3.4%.There was a broad updraft that fueled gains for a wide assortment of stocks, but the software-as-a-service (SaaS) pioneer gained ground despite a somewhat lukewarm assessment by a Wall Street analyst.Northland analyst Nehal Chokshi initiated coverage on Salesforce with a market perform (hold) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $150 price target. To give that context, it represents potential gains of just 5% compared to the stock's closing price on Friday. Continue reading