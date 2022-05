The Curious Reason Shopify Stock Jumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed higher on Tuesday, gaining as much as 4.9%. As of 11:22 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.1%.Many stocks were under pressure today, and the e-commerce platform provider received price target reductions from not one but two Wall Street analysts. So why was the stock climbing?Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba lowered his price target on Shopify to $460, down from $660, maintaining a hold rating on the stock, according to The Fly. Shopify shares are trading just above that revised price target as of this writing. The analyst cited his quarterly channel checks with Shopify merchants and came away with mixed messages. While merchant satisfaction and sales trends were improving, he noted a "slight decline" in the perceived value of the platform among users. Chukumba also cited the continuing shift from online sales back to brick-and-mortar stores. Continue reading