NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.02.2026 14:32:00
The Cybersecurity Market Is Set to Double to $300 Billion by 2030. Here's the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a positive impact on the cybersecurity industry, helping companies in this sector automate threat detection, analyze large datasets quickly, and improve response times to cybersecurity incidents.Grand View Research predicts that the global cybersecurity market could hit a whopping $500 billion in revenue by 2030. The market is poised to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 13% between 2025 and 2030, suggesting it will double from a size of around $241 billion in 2024. The research firm also points out that the adoption of AI in the cybersecurity space could increase at a CAGR of 24% during this period.That's not surprising, given the advantages of AI in cybersecurity. As a result, now seems like a good time to buy shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), one of the leading names in the cybersecurity industry that's on track to benefit from the growing adoption of AI in this space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
