The Cybertruck Is Finally Here: What It Means for Tesla Stock

After a long wait, Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck has finally arrived, four years after CEO Elon Musk stood on stage to unveil the futuristic vehicle.Though mass production has taken longer than expected, Musk was clearly pleased to present what he's called the company's "best product ever."Thursday's delivery event featured much of the fanfare that has helped distinguish the Tesla brand. Like an automotive version of Willy Wonka, Musk showed off footage of the Cybertruck being shot with various guns, competing and winning in a truck pull against the Ford F-150 Lightning, an F-350 diesel, and a Rivian R1T, and beating the Porsche 911 in a quarter-mile race while towing another Porsche 911. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel