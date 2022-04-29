Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Oral Heart Disease Drug, European Approval For Merck's Keytruda, Genocea Restructures, Zymeworks' Takeover Bid
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.Stocks In FocusBristol Myers' Oral Heart Disease Drug Scores FDA ApprovalThe FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Camzyos (mavacamten) for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive HCM.Back-To-Back European Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Various Cancer IndicationsThe European Commission has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda plus chemo, with or without bevacizumab, for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1.Europe has also approved Keytruda monotherapy for microsatellite instability-high or deficient mismatch repair tumors in five different types of cancer.The approval covers patients who have disease progression on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.Zymeworks Confirms $10.50/Share Takeover BidZymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from All Blue Falcons FZE and its affiliates to purchase the company for $10.50 per share. The Zymeworks board of directors will carefully review the proposal. Shares are up 49.2% at $7.20 in the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
