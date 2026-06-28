Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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28.06.2026 13:07:00
The Data Center Build-Out Is Accelerating. Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Beyond Chips.
Nvidia, the leading supplier of chips for data centers, reported a 92% year-over-year revenue increase in its data center segment last quarter. "The build-out of AI factories is accelerating," chief financial officer Colette Kress said on the company's earnings call in May.For investors, Nvidia's results point to a huge investment cycle underway to support more-advanced artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, particularly agentic AI. But chip companies are not the only way to profit from this opportunity. Companies meeting demand for fast connection speeds, AI cloud services, and power management could deliver big gains in the next five years.Here are three stocks to consider right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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