29.07.2024 18:55:00

The Deadline for Submitting Creditor Statements Extended in Valoe’s Restructuring Proceedings

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         29 July 2024 at 19.55 Finnish time

        

In Valoe Corporation’s ("Company”) restructuring proceedings, the deadline for submitting statements concerning the draft restructuring programme expired on 22 July 2024. One of the creditors has requested an extension to the deadline for submitting statements, which the District Court of North Savo has granted until 15 August 2024. Mr Pekka Jaatinen, the administrator will be able to prepare the report on the claims and statements received under the Restructuring of Enterprises Act only after the afore-mentioned extension period. In addition to the report, the administrator will, if necessary, propose changes to the draft restructuring programme.

In Mikkeli 29 July 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Start in die Woche: ATX und DAX drehen letztlich in die Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten Montag ihre frühen Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenstart ebenfalls leicht bergab. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich im Montagshandel hingegen aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen