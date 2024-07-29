|
29.07.2024 18:55:00
The Deadline for Submitting Creditor Statements Extended in Valoe’s Restructuring Proceedings
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 July 2024 at 19.55 Finnish time
In Valoe Corporation’s ("Company”) restructuring proceedings, the deadline for submitting statements concerning the draft restructuring programme expired on 22 July 2024. One of the creditors has requested an extension to the deadline for submitting statements, which the District Court of North Savo has granted until 15 August 2024. Mr Pekka Jaatinen, the administrator will be able to prepare the report on the claims and statements received under the Restructuring of Enterprises Act only after the afore-mentioned extension period. In addition to the report, the administrator will, if necessary, propose changes to the draft restructuring programme.
In Mikkeli 29 July 2024
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
