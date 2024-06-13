Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 15:05:00

The deadline for Valoe’s restructuring programme extended until 24 June 2024

Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release        13 June 2024 at 16.05 Finnish time        
                                                 

Valoe Corporation's ("the Company") restructuring proceedings commenced on 22 January 2024 by the decision of the District Court of North Savo. As announced on 19 April 2024, the draft of the Company's restructuring plan was to be submitted to the district court by 14 June 2024. In accordance with the request of the administrator Pekka Jaatinen, the District Court has further extended the deadline for submitting a draft restructuring programme for Valoe until 24 June 2024.

In Mikkeli, 13 June 2024
Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


