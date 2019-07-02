The demand for animal feed additives and fuel market growth at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Animal Feed Additives Market: About this market



Animal feed additives are added to livestock feed given to farm animals that require extra nutrients such as vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids, and minerals to grow at a healthy rate. Our animal feed additives market analysis considers the revenues of animal feed additives based on livestock type, that includes poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and other animals. Our analysis also considers the sales of animal feed additives in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the poultry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing concerns about animal health will play a significant role in the poultry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global animal feed additives market report looks at factors such as the rise in global meat consumption, growing demand for feed additives, and increasing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities. However, the increase in raw material prices, the growing popularity of vegan diets, and stringent regulations and ban on the use of antibiotics may hamper the growth of the animal feed additives industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791368/?utm_source=PRN







Global animal feed additives market: Overview



Growing demand for feed additives due to rising disease outbreaks in livestock



The global meat production and consumption can be severely impacted by disease outbreaks in livestock such as rinderpest, foot-and-mouth disease, and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia that affect animal health. Feed additives such as vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, and probiotics can prevent the outbreak of the disease in livestock and improve the overall feed assimilation. Thus, the rising disease outbreaks in livestock will drive the demand for animal feed additives and fuel market growth at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for natural feed additives



The demand for natural feed additive is increasing significantly, owing to the EU ban on feed grade antibiotic growth promoters. Natural growth promoters (NGPs) offer various benefits, including increased growth performance, improved feed efficiency, and rapid maturation of the immune system. Also, NGPs do not pose any risk of bacterial resistance and undesired residues in animal food products. These benefits of natural feed additives will stimulate its demand during the forecast period and consequently drive the expansion of the animal feed additives market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global animal feed additives market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global animal feed additives market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal feed additives manufacturers, that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DowDuPont Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.



Also, the animal feed additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791368/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-demand-for-animal-feed-additives-and-fuel-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-about-6-during-the-forecast-period-300879313.html

SOURCE Reportlinker