THE DENTAL VIEWS to help with Scheduling for FREE COVID-19 Testing

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Views are lending out their scheduling center to help take calls for scheduling FREE COVID-19 testing in Partnership with the county of Riverside Department of Public Health. The county has been overwhelmed with calls coming in to schedule testing. We will be helping to take calls and schedule patients for the testing during peak hours from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. PDT. The phone number to call to schedule testing is 1-800-945-6171.

"It's impossible not to want to help people in our community at a time like this," said Dr. Ali Zareh of The Dental Views. "We are all in this together and without each other what do we have?"

Dr. Zareh found his passion for Dentistry in 2000 and in 2003 Dr. Zareh started his freshman year at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. While attending USC he was involved in numerous community programs to serve less fortunate individuals in Los Angeles County. He feels lucky to have been fortunate to work with some of the most renowned names in dentistry.

In 2010, Dr. Zareh decided to start his own group with the first location in his hometown of Riverside, CA. Since then he has worked hard to build a team of caring dental professionals around him to serve patients in 9 locations throughout Southern California. He has also dedicated himself to hundreds of hours of continuing education to ensure that patients receive the most up-to-date care currently available. He believes in guiding patients to achieve optimal oral health and helping them maintain this for a lifetime.

Dedicated to service and excellence in dentistry, Dr. Zareh is grateful he can support those in need during this unfortunate Pandemic that is forever changing the lives of so many people.

The Dental Views is dedicated to offering gentle, skilled and affordable dental services throughout Southern California, with the newest location, Westview Dental Care having just opened at 1990 Westwood Blvd., #250, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

For more information about The Dental Views, visit https://thedentalviews.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dental-views-to-help-with-scheduling-for-free-covid-19-testing-301038165.html

SOURCE The Dental Views