Brussels, 26 October 2023, 5:40 PM

THE DEVELOPERS NEXTENSA AND PROMOBE HAVE SOLD THE DARWIN II OFFICE BUILDING TO THE LUXEMBOURG STATE







The developers Nextensa and Promobe have sold on October 25 2023 the Darwin II office building, located in the new Cloche d’Or District, to the Luxembourg State, with the Ministry of Health as the main user.





The Darwin II building



The Darwin II office building is located in Rue Charles Darwin in the new Cloche d’Or district in Luxembourg City, a neighbourhood which is evolving with a mix of residential, working, shopping and leisure functions. The entire Cloche d’Or district has been awarded with the German DGNB Platinum sustainability certification.*



The Darwin II property is located next to the city’s largest park that has been inaugurated in June 2023. In terms of mobility, the district will in the first quarter of 2024 be connected by Luxtram to the tram network of the city of Luxembourg.



The Darwin II building is a modern and sustainable office building with six above-ground and two below-ground floors comprising a total surface area of around 5,000 sqm. It has obtained a DGNB "GOLD” sustainability certification*.





The building has already been delivered and taken into use in March 2022.



Transaction



Nextensa and Promobe announce that they have signed an asset deal for the sale of the Darwin II building.



Accessibility



Darwin II benefits from easy access by car (motorway exit and P+R parking less than 5 minutes away) and excellent access to public transport. The upcoming arrival of the tramway with a stop within short walking distance will further increase the attractiveness of the area (early 2024).



Luxembourg



As the world leader in cross-border fund distribution, the second largest investment fund centre in the world and the largest in Europe, Luxembourg has been able to benefit from the arrival of many major financial institutions, which contributes to the country’s economic attractiveness. Therefore, Luxembourg offers very good investment opportunities.



Cloche d’Or district



The building is ideally located in the popular Cloche d’Or district, a district inspired by the concept of the ¼ hour city, which brings together in one place all the elements for a modern and harmonious life.



This new district development, one of the fastest in the country, brings together remarkable mixed architectural buildings and modern infrastructures : local shops (grocery shops, restaurants, etc.), a shopping centre, a medical centre, as well as a Kieser training centre and the largest park in Luxembourg (more than 12ha), which has been delivered in June 2023.



Currently, some 25,000 people live, study, work or play in this new district. By 2035, there will be more than 45,000 people.



The Cloche d’Or district has been awarded DGNB Platinum* certification.



The Cloche d’Or development is a joint-venture between developers Promobe and Nextensa.



*The DGNB system is based on the three core areas of sustainability, namely ecology, economy and socio-cultural issues, which are equally weighted in the assessment. The DGNB system assesses location as well as technical and procedural quality in a holistic approach. The performance of these qualities can be assessed by means of certification criteria. These are tailored to different types of use and can be applied to new buildings, existing buildings, renovations and buildings in use.





The developers



Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer with activities focused on offices, retail and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



