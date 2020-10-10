The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live

See below for the release and find the platform here: https://greencarpetawards.cameramoda.it

Download the looks here: https://we.tl/t-2SHAaexCnS

Download the sketches here: https://we.tl/t-Nh16wS8pEs

MILAN, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Check out all those participating in the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Digital Green Carpet today!

One of the most powerful storytelling moments of an event, the red carpet, has been completely reinvented for the occasion with the launch of the first digital green carpet in the world. Today, icons from all around the world will grace the digital green carpet and share an exclusive insight into their wardrobes either showcasing treasured pieces, archive or Green Carpet Challenge looks in collaboration with global luxury fashion brands, creating iconic red-carpet moments which truly marry ethics and aesthetics

This year the awards also celebrate vintage and archival pieces. Big name talents including Robert Downey Junior, Julianna Moore, Iman, Nikki Reed and many more are wearing pre-existing looks from their wardrobes - which have one of the smallest environmental impacts of all.

PRADA X MATILDA DE ANGELIS

Matilda de Angelis wears a Prada mid-length Re-Nylon cocktail dress made from Aquafil's ECONYL® regenerated nylon yarn. The yarn is derived from a variety of plastic waste, from post-consumer carpets to marine plastic debris including ghost fishing nets.

VERSACE X ZENDAYA

Zendaya wears a brown silk cady column evening gown from the Versace RTW FW 1996 women's collection. The top is embroidered with paillettes and beads, and the shoulder straps are embellished with Medusa heads.

GIORGIO ARMANI X ROBERT DOWNEY JR. & SUSAN DOWNEY

For his Green Carpet Challenge debut, Robert Downey Jr. selected a timeless Giorgio Armani tuxedo. It is a black two-button shawl collar tuxedo, from the designer's archives.

Susan Downey is re-wearing an Armani look from 2018, with Stella McCartney shoes.

GUCCI X CELESTE

Celeste's stunning Gucci evening gown was originally made for the Cruise 2020 collection and is re-worn on the digital Green Carpet. The black silk moiré crew-neck gown with asymmetric skirt is made from responsibly sourced viscose and embroidered with Swarovski lead-free Advance crystals, worn with salmon pink cady long stretch gloves.

TOMMY HILFIGER X OLIVIA PALMERO

Olivia's backless Tommy Hilfiger orange gown was selected from the Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya capsule collection, inspired by iconic women of the 70s and co-designed by global brand ambassador Zendaya. The gown was hand-beaded by highly skilled artisans and was originally worn by Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019..

TOM FORD X LUCKY BLUE SMITH

Lucky Blue Smith wears a Tom Ford lavender silk Atticus cocktail jacket with floral embroidery over a piqué evening shirt and tuxedo trousers, all selected from the archives. A good suit never goes out of style, and Lucky's GCC debut effortlessly demonstrates that no garment should have a use-by date.

ZEGNA X PARKER SAWYERS

Parker Sawyers has fully embraced the Green Carpet Challenge by re-wearing an existing look that was originally made from recycled fibres. Zegna's #USETHEEXISTING project recovers pre-consumer offcuts from Zegna's manufacturing process and mechanically recycles them, without the use of chemicals, into new fabric.

STELLA MCCARTNEY X MAISIE WILLIAMS

Masie's first Green Carpet Challenge look is Stella McCartney Made in Italy from responsibly sourced 100% pure wool, a natural and biodegradable fibre. The lining is made from a blend of organic cotton and CanopyStyle viscose derived from responsibly managed sources with the intention of protecting the world's ancient and endangered forest.

M MISSONI X IRIS LAW

Iris Law wears a floor-length M Missoni gown features a bold illustrative print and is made from recycled polyester produced by Bonotto. The components are from existing Missoni stock and everything is sewn together using recycled polyester thread.

VALENTINO X TOMI ADEYEMI

Tomi Adeyemi wears a blazing orange wrap dress by Valentino featuring soft volant hems and is crafted from GOTS certified chiffon organza silk with components certified to be free from harmful chemicals by Oeko-Tex® 100 Standard. The gloves and sandals were selected from the Maison Valentino archives.

This year's extraordinary edition will centre around the theme of togetherness and rebirth - to weave the new thread of our society, under the principles of social and environmental justice, starting from Italy.

Directed by Grammy-nominated Giorgio Testi and produced by Emmy Award winner Pulse Films, this revolutionary show designed by NorthHouse combines cinematic footage with a fusion of augmented reality and visual FX created using real-time game engines, and with the world's leading talent and opinion formers appearing as holograms courtesy of ARHT Media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310529/Matilde_de_Angelis_Prada_ECONYL.jpg

Press Contacts:

CNMI:

Beatrice Rossaro, PR Manager

beatrice.rossaro@cameramoda.it

M: +39 344 0426098

Eco-Age:

Pe-Jae Brooks, Account Director

pe-jae.brooks@eco-age.com

M: +44 (0)7791 970901