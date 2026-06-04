Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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04.06.2026 15:30:00
The Dip Is Here. Here's Whether to Buy Archer Aviation or Walk Away.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is an aviation company trying to turn a sci-fi idea into reality: flying cars -- or, rather, flying taxis. Think of it as the ridehailing company of the skies. If it succeeds, you might one day call a giant drone-looking craft from your phone to taxi you through the air to and from the airport.That day might come sooner than originally expected. Thanks to the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, Archer is preparing for early Midnight operations through partners in Florida, Texas, and New York as soon as the second half of 2026. True, that's not the same as full commercial service under FAA type certification, which Archer currently lacks. But successful flights in this program could give regulators a closer look at its aircraft in flight, not to mention offer investors a glimpse into how its air taxi service could work in real-world conditions.Despite the good news, Archer Aviation stock is trading well below its former highs. Before you buy the dip, however, there's one thing to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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