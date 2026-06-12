Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.06.2026 14:03:00
The Dip Is Here for O'Reilly Automotive. Here's Whether to Buy It or Walk Away.
O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) doesn't usually go on losing streaks. Shares of the aftermarket auto parts retailer are currently trading 16% below their record (as of June 10). That all-time high was achieved in September 2025. This retail stock has historically been a dependable winner. It's up more than five times in the past decade. But even the most successful investments deal with periods of volatility and pessimism.The dip is here, and it's hard to ignore. Is it time to buy O'Reilly shares or walk away?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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