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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 11:55:00
The Dip Is Here for SpaceX. Here's Whether to Buy It or Walk Away.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) just executed one of the biggest and most successful IPOs in history. After going public at a $1.77 trillion valuation, the company's market cap immediately soared above $2.5 trillion. Not bad for a business that generated a $4.9 billion loss in 2025, and another $4.3 billion loss in the first quarter of this year. As the old adage says, however, what goes up must come down. Only 4.2% of SpaceX's outstanding shares are currently tradable on public markets, and this limited float makes the stock more prone to volatile ups and downs. That's exactly what we've seen with SpaceX stock thus far. After zooming from $150 per share to nearly $220 per share in a matter of days, SpaceX stock has settled back down to around $160 per share near market close on Tuesday -- a 27% drop also occurring over a matter of days. Should you be buying the dip? That all comes down to how you answer one question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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