|
17.11.2023 12:10:00
The Dirty Little Secret About Meta Platforms' New Subscription Offer Investors Must Know
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is finally making it possible for users in some countries to use Facebook and Instagram without seeing ads.The social media specialist launched a new subscription service in the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, offering an ad-free experience. But investors shouldn't assume that Meta will suddenly have a ton of subscription revenue rolling in. In fact, management might prefer that nobody actually subscribed to its new offer.That dirty little secret is an important idea for Meta investors to understand. The better the subscription service performs, the worse off the company could be in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
