Q4 Aktie
WKN DE: A3DLU3 / ISIN: CA74738R1047
|
25.02.2026 21:05:00
The Dirty Little Secrets That Sank Ford's Q4
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors looking to start the year off with a bang got what they asked for, although likely not the results they wanted. Ford's $11.1 billion net loss during the fourth quarter was its worst financial performance since 2008. For the full year it was Ford's third-worst performance ever, and if you're keeping track, it's the Detroit icon's third full-year loss in the past six years. Was this just a complete disaster fourth quarter from Ford, or was there more to it?Ford's fourth-quarter automotive revenue came in at $42.4 billion, topping analysts' estimates calling for $41.83 billion. The strong top line didn't filter to the bottom line, however, with Ford's adjusted earnings per share checking in at $0.13 compared to analysts' estimates of $0.19 per share. Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Q4 Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.