The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
17.05.2026 12:05:00
The Dividend Stock That Keeps Raising Its Payout No Matter What the Market Does
How long does a company need to raise its yearly dividend payment until you're convinced its dividend growth is practically bulletproof? Twenty years? Maybe 30? Would 70 years do the trick?As outrageous as that sounds, a handful of companies have actually done it (and are still doing so). And one of these few names is a top prospect right now following the stock's 14% pullback from its February peak. That's Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).Here's a closer look at why it may belong in your portfolio, particularly right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!