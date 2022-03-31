The Dorm to Provide State-of-the-Art Treatment for Young Adults with Expanded Program in Washington, D.C.

Leading treatment community announces expansion of its Washington, D.C. location with new amenities

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorm , a young adult mental health treatment community that has been supporting the needs of youth in the DMV region since 2018, has announced the expansion of its Washington, D.C. location at Dupont Circle, which will open in April 2022. Housed in the heart of the city, the new space will provide D.C.'s population of young adults with a fresh and lively treatment experience with state-of-the-art clinical amenities. This move comes in response to an increased strain on local resources and growing demand for local mental health treatment.

"There is an urgent need for young adult mental health resources not only at home here in D.C., but also across America." said Sarah Harte, LICSW and Director for The Dorm, D.C. "We are proud to serve and welcome more young people into our community in the weeks to come."

The larger, newly renovated space integrates telehealth technology into the building's design, offering clients and families the ability to experience enhanced virtual and hybrid treatment in an increasingly remote world. Its three dedicated floors of therapeutic facilities also include 14 clinical offices and two spacious communal areas to encourage community-building and socialization. Clients and families will have access to a modern chef's kitchen for cooking groups and nutritional programming, a bright movement studio for wellness and mindfulness modalities, and multiple learning labs and group rooms for studying, creative arts, cognitive remediation, and more.

"Our team is thrilled to offer such a forward-thinking and comprehensive range of treatment options through this new location," shared Robert L. Johnson, MC, MCAP, CMHP, CST and Assistant Site Director at The Dorm, D.C. "We look forward to leaving a bigger clinical footprint in the community and expanding our mission of promoting diversity, openness, and safety for all clients seeking care."

The Dorm provides a full continuum of care with comprehensive day and evening services, supported living opportunities, and individualized life skills training for young adults looking to further their independence.

For more information about The Dorm, please visit https://thedorm.com/dc-new-home/.

About The Dorm

Since 2009, our mission has been to guide young adults towards independence through evidence-based clinical therapies, community support and practical skill-building. As a full-service treatment community with locations in New York City, NY and Washington, D.C., we offer a unique approach to caring for young adults that is both therapeutic and holistic. This includes comprehensive day and evening services with individual and group therapy, wrap-around academic support, independent living opportunities and individualized life skills training. Our holistic health and wellness services span weekly mindfulness, meditation, yoga, nutrition and fitness training. The Dorm's expert therapists and practitioners support the community with tailor-made treatment plans that meet them where they are today - virtually, at home, at school, or out in the community. www.thedorm.com .

