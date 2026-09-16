Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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16.09.2026 19:24:21
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Split Ahead of a Near-Certain Rate Hike
Both of the things that started this week on a sour note eased off on Wednesday. Oil fell and bond yields backed away from 5%; The market responded by going in three different directions at once.
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up 0.7% as of 12:41 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) went nowhere at all, down less than 0.1%. Eighteen of the Dow's 30 stocks were higher, which makes the flat reading a little strange.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|26,02
|-0,80%
|Nasdaq Inc
|77,50
|0,26%