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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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30.03.2026 17:00:11

The Dow And Nasdaq Have Fallen Into Correction Territory. But Investor Sentiment Has Looked This Gloomy Before -- and Markets Recovered

A month ago, investors were jittery over sticky inflation, a weakening labor market, and the risk from AI, both that it could disrupt enterprise software companies and trigger a bubble in infrastructure spending.Then, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, sending oil prices skyrocketing as Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, and injecting a new degree of uncertainty into the global economy.In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have fallen into a correction, defined as a decline of 10% or more from a recent closing high, and the S&P 500 is down nearly 9%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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