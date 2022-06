The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract.On the macroeconomic front, new employment data offered a conflicting view of the economy. Unemployment claims remained near historic lows, with jobless claims falling 11,000 for the week ending May 28 and totaling only 200,000.However, ADP reported that private payrolls only added 128,000 jobs in May. That was far below estimates and was also below April's numbers. Indeed, the jobs number was the weakest since the economy began to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.