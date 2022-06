The Dow Fell, But This Warren Buffett Stock Shined

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 62 points today after a strong finish to the week Friday, as the market continues to trade with volatility and little real direction. Investors are still weighing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which show no sign of abating, especially with inflation still an issue.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has previously said that he expects the Fed's rate-hiking committee to boost its benchmark interest rate by another one-half to three-quarters of a percentage point at its July meeting, making it difficult to believe that we've climbed out of this bear market just yet.Although most of the Dow 's 30 stocks ended the day in the red, one Warren Buffett stock, in particular, performed well, likely due to some geopolitical issues relating to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.