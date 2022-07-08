The Dow Fell 46 Points, But These 3 Stocks Eked Out Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points on an up-and-down day for the broader index after a surprisingly strong jobs report seemed to confuse investors about the current state of the economy.This morning the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nonfarm payrolls added 372,000 jobs in June, exceeding estimates of just 250,000. Unemployment remained at a rock-solid 3.6%, the same as it was in May, suggesting the job market remains very strong."The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession," said Andrew Hunter, a senior economist at Capital Economics.Continue reading