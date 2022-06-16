|
16.06.2022 23:22:00
The Dow Got Crushed -- Here Are 4 Stocks That Survived the Bloodbath
Although the markets looked fine yesterday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, it didn't take long for the panic to set back in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 740 points today as investors digested the Fed's biggest hike since 1994 and turned their attention to the economic outlook.The Dow closed the day below 30,000 for the first time in nearly a year and a half. Mortgage rates also soared higher, as investors grew more concerned about a potential recession and the magnitude of that recession.The big losers on the day were American Express, Nike, and Caterpillar. While the majority of the Dow finished the day down, there were four stocks in the index that managed to survive the blood bath.Continue reading
