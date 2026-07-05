Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
05.07.2026 02:34:00
The Dow Is Up 8% So Far This Year -- Its Best 6 Months Since 2021. Should You Buy This DJIA ETF?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8.9% during the first six months of 2026, making this the best first half of a year it's had since 2021, according to CNBC. Is this a sign that you should buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) of these blue chip stocks?The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: DIA) lets you invest in "the Dow." But what does it mean to buy the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and how does this ETF compare with other choices?Let's look at the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and see if it could be a good buy for your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
|
02.07.26
|ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow vor 53.000 Punkten - Zinssorgen gemildert (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26
|Aktien New York Schluss: Dow vor 53.000 Punkten - Jobdaten dämpfen Zinssorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26
|Aktien New York: Dow setzt Rekordlauf fort - Jobdaten dämpfen Zinssorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26
|ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow Jones auf Rekordhoch - Jobdaten dämpfen Zinssorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26
|Aktien New York: Dow Jones auf Rekordhoch - Jobdaten dämpfen Zinssorgen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26