Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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29.06.2026 10:06:00
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changes Forever Today: Google Parent Alphabet Is In, Verizon Is Out, and a Longtime Component Is on Thin Ice
For more than 130 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as one of Wall Street's most trusted barometers. What was once a 12-stock index dominated by industrial companies in the late 1890s is now comprised of 30 multinational businesses from a variety of sectors.Change is part of the Dow's storied history -- and today, June 29, features the 54th time since its inception that companies will be added or removed. Telecom titan Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is being shown the door, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) is being added, and the Dow's biggest laggard, Nike (NYSE: NKE), is officially on notice. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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