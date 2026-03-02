Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
02.03.2026 20:46:00
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Just Did Something That's Been Witnessed Only 6 Times in 130 Years -- and It's a Highly Bullish Indicator for Wall Street
Wall Street's bull market rally has been on full display for years, with the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all soaring to record-closing highs. Everything from the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution to the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate-easing cycle has fueled investor optimism.Although the mature stock-driven Dow hitting 50,000 is a milestone on its own, this highly watched index recently achieved a mark that's only been observed six times (including the present) in its nearly 130-year history -- and it's a highly bullish indicator for Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
