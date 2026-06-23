Verizon Communications Aktie

Verizon Communications für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT112927

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.06.2026 01:59:00

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Will Change Forever on June 29, With Verizon Getting the Boot and a Virtual Monopoly Joining the Index

Last month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 130th birthday. Since its official inception on May 26, 1896, the Dow has undergone more than 50 adjustments. What was a 12-stock, industrial-focused index in the late 19th century is now composed of 30 diverse, multinational businesses.On June 29, before trading commences, another major change will be made. Telecom titan Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) will be removed from the Dow, with virtual monopoly and trillion-dollar club member Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) taking its place. Specifically, Alphabet's Class A shares (GOOGL) will join the index. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 18 150,00 4,91% Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen