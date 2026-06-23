Verizon Communications Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT112927
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24.06.2026 01:59:00
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Will Change Forever on June 29, With Verizon Getting the Boot and a Virtual Monopoly Joining the Index
Last month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 130th birthday. Since its official inception on May 26, 1896, the Dow has undergone more than 50 adjustments. What was a 12-stock, industrial-focused index in the late 19th century is now composed of 30 diverse, multinational businesses.On June 29, before trading commences, another major change will be made. Telecom titan Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) will be removed from the Dow, with virtual monopoly and trillion-dollar club member Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) taking its place. Specifically, Alphabet's Class A shares (GOOGL) will join the index. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Verizon Communications Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
|18 150,00
|4,91%